Decades of Cedar Creek Country Club history have been wrapped up into binding, creating a book to educate readers on the history of Cedar Creek Country Club.
The club is 18 miles from Kaufman, and since 1967, club members have enjoyed the use of amenities such as the 18-hole hole golf course, swimming pool, tennis courts, and restaurant.
“It’s been one of the best things to happen to Kaufman,” said Ray Raymond, a chair member since the club was founded,
Raymond decided to create a book covering the history behind the country club, as well as providing scans of original documents and pictures from the early years of the country club.
“I enjoy doing stuff like this,” he said. “I’ve made many books, such as one all about the Kaufman County Veterans Memorial.”
An intriguing side note is that it is one of the last country clubs that has survived and is still financed by Farmers Home Administration.
Getting a chance to read through the history behind how the club got started, as well as seeing pictures of the club in its early days, makes readers feel more connected with the background of the club.
If interested in reading the book, visit the Kaufman County Library, where Raymond donated a copy of the book to share with readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.