As deer season approaches, Kaufman County hunters need to be aware of a new requirement. Because of the neurological disease in deer found in this region of Texas called Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), hunters who harvest mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, red deer, or other CWD susceptible species within the Trans-Pecos, Panhandle, and South-Central Texas CWD Containment and Surveillance Zones are required to bring their animals to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) check station within forty-eight hours of harvest. There will be two check stations for Hunt/Kaufman/Rockwall/Van Zandt Counties. Dates, times, and locations are listed below.
•A staffed check station is located in Quinlan at 3381 SH 276 West, in the parking lot behind Exxon Gas and More St.
•A 24-hour self-serve drop box is located in Terrell at 1738 N. Frances St. at Gorman’s Meat Market.
Hours for the staffed location in Quinlan are:
•Oct. 2 to Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•Nov. 6 to Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays
•Nov. 29 to Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
•Jan. 17 to Feb. 28 – call to arrange for deer to be sampled
•Closed on Nov. 25, Dec. 24 (12 p.m.), Dec. 25 (12 p.m.) and Jan. 1
The 24-hour, self-serve drop box in Terrell is available from Oct. 2 through Feb. 28, 2022.
If bringing a quartered animal and the associated head to a check station, be sure to remove the head from the carcass 2 to 3 vertebrae below the head to ensure that the appropriate tissues for CWD testing are not damaged. For more information, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website at https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/wild/diseases/cwd/.
For any questions, contact Roger Wolfe, Kaufman County’s local TPWD District Leader at 903-566-1626, Ext. 207, or email him at roger.wolfe@tpwd.texas.gov.
