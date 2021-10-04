Every employee of the Scurry-Rosser Independent School District will receive a $1,000 pay incentive.
School board members approved the bonuses at their Sept. 20 meeting. The cost of the bonuses will total about $200,000, according to a statement by Matt Keever, school board president.
Also at the meeting, board members approved an absentee policy for staff with COVID-19. Staff will be compensated for the days they miss without negatively affecting their pay or having to use vacation days.
The board also approved the district mill levy rate.
The board is placing a $20 million bond issue in front of voters for approval on Nov. 2.
If approved by voters, the bond money will be used to renovate and expand classrooms at Scurry-Rosser Elementary School, increasing the capacity in the district for 345 more students.
Other items in the bond issue include a new playground, cafeteria and kitchen expansion, and a storm shelter.
More information about the bond is on the district's website at https://www.scurry-rosser.com/domain/383
