The Captain James Burleson Chapter of the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 and the Craig Austin Rowley Chapter of the General Society War of 1812 co-hosted a grave marking memorial ceremony for Private Levi Riggs Snow on Sept. 26 in Kaufman. Private Snow served in the North Carolina Militia in the War of 1812 in the Company of Captain Gideon Lewis, Riflemen, Wilkes County, Tenth Company detached from the Ninth Brigade. The Rifle Regiment of North Carolina went on scouting missions, skirmishes, swift raids and assaults in larger army operations. After the war, Snow pioneered Bedford County, Tennessee. He married Abigail Bodine and they had 1 children, several of whom later settled in Kaufman County.Levi was a farmer, hunter and pioneer. He explored central Tennessee when Nashville was only a landing place onthe Cumberland River. Snow moved to Texas about 1863. He owned land and farmed for many years until his death at the age of 77 in 1869. Snow is the only Veteran of the War of 1812 who is buried in Kaufman Cemetery.Mayor Jeff Jordan issued a Proclamation Sept. 26, 2020 as War of 1812 Patriot Levi Riggs Snow Day.Participating in the ceremony were General Society of the War of 1812 members Walter Thomas, Paul Ridenour, John K. Thompson, Charles Stephenson, Drake Peddie, Stephen Johnson, Bob Kubin and his Musket Men; and National Society United States Daughters of 1812 members Elizabeth Wilson, Jacie Gray, Carol Steakley, Paige Sanders, Suzanne Bass, Roseann Ward, Cynthia Cooper, Benja Mize, Cathy Calfy, Carol Powell, Pam Gray and Carrie Anne Wilson-Woolverton.For more information on the General Society of the War of 1812, please contact Walter Thomas, w3thomas@gmail.com.For information on the NSUS Daughters of 1812, please contact Carrie Woolverton, honeycrek2@aol.com
Historical societies host grave marking ceremony for veteran
- By Carrie Woolverton Special to the Herald
