Robert Page, 55, of Terrell, has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing his son on Jan. 30.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence at the 8400 block of County Road 271 in Terrell. Upon arrival, police found the victim, a 22-year-old male, dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released. Page was taken into custody at the scene by KSCO.
Charged with murder, Page is now being held at Kaufman County jail with a bond of $1.2 million.
The investigation is ongoing.
