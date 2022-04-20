Kaufman High School’s theatre student, Amaya Perkins was nominated for the “Outstanding Featured Performer” award through Broadway Dallas’ (formerly Dallas Summer Musicals) High School Musical Theatre Awards.
Broadway Dallas is the preeminent nonprofit presenter of Broadway theater, musicals, and concerts in North Texas. Broadway Dallas presents and promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through community outreach and education and enriching the cultural landscape of Dallas/Fort Worth, North Texas and the Southwest Region. The Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theatre and arts education within the North Texas community. This regional program culminates at the Fair Park Music Hall with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards, to recognize outstanding musical theatre productions and students.
Perkins was nominated for her performance of her character Mrs. Corry in Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical.
“Amaya truly lights up the stage when she performs,” exclaimed Katlyn Lamar, Kaufman Theatre’s technical director. “She never gives less than 100 percent and is constantly pushing to be better than she was the day before. I have seen Amaya grow tremendously as both a performer and a person this year and am unbelievably proud of all she has accomplished. This nomination is well and truly deserved!”
“Amaya is a joy to work with,” remarked Jennifer Barker, theatre director and fine arts facilities manager for KHS. “She is dedicated to the role she is playing, always asking questions on how to improve, always taking critiques and is very serious about her performance. She takes a character and makes it her own. On a personal note, she is full of smiles, is so positive, and has a very kind heart.”
Perkins will be apart of the award show performance at Fair Park Music Hall on Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.