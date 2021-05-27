The Kaufman Fire Department celebrated their brand new fire engine with a traditional fire service ceremony on Monday.
Engine One is now in service after department employees, volunteers, city officials, and local citizens commenced the engine earlier this week. The “push in ceremony” is a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s when fire departments used hand-drawn punters and horse-drawn equipment. Upon returning to the station after a fire call, the horses could not easily back the equipment into the station. So, they were disconnected from the fire equipment and firefighters would push the equipment back into the bay themselves.
Long-time Chief Ronnie Davis welcome everyone who attended the evening’s festivities.
“We appreciate the city council for supporting us as we carry out our job to serve the people of Kaufman,” Davis said.
Davis went on to explain the need for a new engine as the city grows.
The department "is building and growing as our community is building and growing,” Davis stated. “This engine will go to serve the people of Kaufman and keep them safe.”
The engine will be fully owned by the city within seven years.
REM Tile and Carpet Cleaning gave the department a certificate for cleaning and hospital-grade disinfectant coating for the new fire engine and fire chief’s truck.
“Y’all put your lives on the line for us every single day,” said REM's owner and president, Robert Quinn. “We want to give back. From me to you, thank you.”
Department Chaplain David Cotten prayed a blessing over the new engine at the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.