Mary Kay sales director earns highest honor

Since 1969, Mary Kay Cosmetics has been awarding their highest achievers with a "trophy on wheels," as Mary Kay Ash, the company founder, called them. While most people associate Mary Kay with pink Cadillacs, local Mary Kay Independent Sales Director Joni Lambert has earned the use of her first company vehicle, a new Chevy Malibu.
Lambert took delivery of the new Chevy Malibu at Brinson Chevrolet in Kaufman. Mary Kay independent sales force members earn the use of a career car by meeting or exceeding certain goals set forth by the company. Consultants can earn the use of a Chevy Malibu, while sales directors can set their eyes on a Chevy Equinox or the famous pink Cadillac.
"I wasn't a director yet when I earned my Malibu," Lambert explains. "But now that I am one, I know my Malibu will grow up to be a pink caddy."
Lambert began her Mary Kay business as an independent beauty consultant with the Texas based company after the pandemic destroyed her entertainment business.
"I was a professional celebrity impersonator performing concerts in the role of Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Stevie Nicks, and others all around the country and internationally," said Lambert. "When covid hit and shut down the entertainment industry, I knew I needed to do something to earn a living. I'd been involved with Mary Kay before and after praying about it, I felt led to start my new Mary Kay business. I can't lie, I don't miss all that traveling for shows."
More than 171,000 independent Mary Kay sales force members have earned the use of a career car from the cosmetic giant.
