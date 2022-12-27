Mary Kay sales director earns highest honor

Joni Lambert, a local Mary Kay sales director, poses with her new company vehicle after exceeding company goals.

 The Kaufman Herald/Bailey Daniels

Since 1969, Mary Kay Cosmetics has been awarding their highest achievers with a "trophy on wheels," as Mary Kay Ash, the company founder, called them. While most people associate Mary Kay with pink Cadillacs, local Mary Kay Independent Sales Director Joni Lambert has earned the use of her first company vehicle, a new Chevy Malibu.

Lambert took delivery of the new Chevy Malibu at Brinson Chevrolet in Kaufman. Mary Kay independent sales force members earn the use of a career car by meeting or exceeding certain goals set forth by the company. Consultants can earn the use of a Chevy Malibu, while sales directors can set their eyes on a Chevy Equinox or the famous pink Cadillac.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.