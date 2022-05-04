Kaufman ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Blaylock was named one of Texas Association of School Administrators of School Administrators (TASA) “Inspiring Leaders”.
Blaylock began her career as a high school math and computer science teacher before advancing through various administrative positions at the elementary and secondary levels. She has devoted 16 years to central administration as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent of HR and operations. She was named Superintendent of Kaufman ISD in 2012.
Blaylock holds a doctorate in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce. She was the recipient of the M.B. Nelson Dissertation Award which allowed her to present her dissertation to a national audience, and invited back to the university as a guest speaker for dissertation classes. Dr. Blaylock received her Master’s Degree and Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Texas at Tyler where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society.
Blaylock has published several educational articles and presented at state conventions for the Texas Association of School Administrators, the Texas Association of School Boards, and the Texas Association of School Business Officials. She is certified by the Texas Education Agency to provide continuing education for school boards and has done so for several Texas districts.
With extensive background in education and many distinguished awards and presentation opportunities, being named as an “Inspiring Leader” by Texas Association of School Administrators is fitting.
Blaylock has a featured article in the upcoming issue of “Insight”. The online version of the issue can be found and read at https://issuu.com/tasanet/docs/insight_spring_2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.