Carjacking suspect arrested

On Friday morning, the Dallas Police Department, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS apprehend a armed car jacking suspect after the suspect surrendered on West Highway 175 just west of FM 1390.
The arrest followed a pursuit from Dallas into Kaufman that went through the downtown Kaufman area before heading back westbound on Highway 175. No accidents or any injuries were reported on Friday morning, but police activity in the area caused traffic delays that morning.
More information will be in Thursday's edition of the Kaufman Herald.
