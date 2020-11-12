STAR Transit is thanking its riders this week.
"To thank our riders, we are hosting a weeklong celebration withplenty of perks," said Tommy Henricks,executive director of the transportation agency. "The riders are the inspiration that keep us going andmake us want to provide the best service we can. They are the reason we are doing so well after more than 40 years."To celebrate, STAR Transit is offering free rides on all modes of service through Nov. 14.
"Not only are weproviding free rides but the Prize Patrol is back," explained Kim Britton, the agency's vice president of planning and development.Transit riders in Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Seagoville, Balch Springs, Mesquite, Hutchins and DeSoto should be on the lookout for the Rider Appreciation Week Prize Patrol. They will be out and about all week, surprising riderswith giveaways, including free rides, lanyards and bags. You never know when they'll board a STAR Transit bus armed with lots of freebies."
"We are encouraging riders to post selfies throughout the week on their social media pages using the hashtag, #STAppreciatesMe," Britton continued. "STAR Transit will post pictures on the STAR Transit Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/startransit and Instagram.
For more information on STAR Transit, visit STARtransit.org or call 877-631-5278
