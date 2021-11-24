Helen Edwards held their first annual “Gobble Wobble fun run” on the evening of Nov. 18 outside of the school.
Students and their families enjoyed the half mile run around the school. The students also enjoyed seeing the live turkeys, visiting the book fair, and having fun with their classmates and teachers. With the large turnout and enjoyment amongst the kids and their families, Helen Edwards staff hopes to host this event again in the years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.