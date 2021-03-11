Due to the Feb.12 disaster declaration by the Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, certain properties within Kaufman County may qualify for a temporary exemption under section 11.35 of the Texas Property Tax Code.
One of the primary requirements for a qualifying property is that at least 15 percent of the structure value was damaged by the disaster. The exemption applies to tangible business personal property used in the production of income, as well.
For example, if the market value as determined by the chief appraiser is $100,000, the damage would need to be a minimum of $15,000 to qualify for the temporary exemption.
Property owners can access an application for the temporary exemption online at www.Kaufman-cad.org. or by contacting the appraisal district at (972) 932-6081. The current application deadline is May 28.
