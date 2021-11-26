Representative Keith Bell came to speak to the Lions Club in Kaufman on Nov. 12.
Bell was elected in 2018 and sworn in as a Representative in 2019. A Lion himself, Bell spoke to his fellow Lions about some of the duties he conducts when he’s in the House at the State Capital as well as what a process it is to get a bill passed.
In the 87th Legislature, the representatives filed 7,000 bills and a little over a thousand got passed. Despite having the pandemic, the House still met with masks, and plastic dividers to keep the flow of work going.
On Nov. 18, Representative Keith Bell officially filed to run for re-election to the Texas House. “It's an honor and a privilege serving House District 4, and with much work to do for the third fastest-growing District in Texas, I look forward to continuing to serve Kaufman and Henderson County,” said Bell.
