The Kaufman County COVID-19 vaccine HUB received 500 vaccines on Feb. 2, and is now administering shots to those with scheduled appointments.
Texas received approximately 520,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination earlier this month. Those doses were distributed to 344 providers in 166 counties, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
The Terrell HUB is serving as a distributing location in a hard-hit area. While the HUB location initially received just 500 vaccinations, the goal is administer 2,000 each week, according to county officials. The Terrell HUB site was established after Texas Rep. Keith Bell successfully assisted in securing Kaufman County’s remaining Cares Act allocation of $1.2 million. Additionally, the county received a commitment from the Texas Department of Emergency Management to assist with a FEMA Public Assistance Grant. “Since the vaccine roll out started, it was clear that rural areas were being overlooked,” Bell said in a statement. “I am proud of the accomplishments made.”
The HUB is currently providing vaccinations to 1A and 1B individuals. Phase 1A provides vaccinations for front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities. Phase 1B is for people 65 and older, as well as those 16 and older with a health condition that increases the risk of a severe COVID-19 illness.
All appointments to receive the vaccine are scheduled in accordance with DSHS guidelines. To learn more about these guidelines, visit dshs.state.tx.us.
Residents can make an appointment by visiting www.kaufmancounty.net. After registering, residents will be notified of appointment times, according to county officials.
The Kaufman County HUB is located at the Health and Science Center of Trinity Valley Community College in Terrell.
