Julio's Market presented with Business of the Month Award

The City of Kaufman has selected Julio’s Market to be awarded the Business of the Month Award.
Board members select businesses that show pride in the community through the efforts of business owners to be good community neighbors.
The city council presented the Business of the Month Award at the council meeting on July 22 at Kaufman City Hall.
Every Business of the Month Award winner receives an engraved glass award presented by the City of Kaufman and a board made up of a city, economic development corporation, and chamber designee.
Julio’s Market has been a fixture of Kaufman since 1996. Saul Velasquez has managed Julio’s ever since then. It is owned by Julio’s family and is their only location. Saul Velasquez has other locations; one is in Forney and another one in Athens. There is also a location in Terrell owned by his brothers Sergio Cayo and Avelino Velasquez.
