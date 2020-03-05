In Kaufman County, incumbents won most of their elections and retained their offices following the March 3 Republican primary.
In contested races, this week’s results, which are still unofficial, followed in the same pattern as the early results released Tuesday night from mail-in and early voting ballots.
Incumbent Sheriff Bryan Beavers received 9,398 votes, while challengers Clint McNear had 3,663, and Mitchum Patterson had 1,543.
In the county commission race in Precinct 1, incumbent Mike Hunt had 1,988 votes, while Terry Crow had 1,005, and Emily Norwood 561.
The tightest race in the primary election was between the three Republican candidates for 422 District Court judge, who are running to replace retiring judge B. Michael Chitty. Chad Johnson received the most votes, with 5,425. Shelton Gibbs was only 69 votes behind, with 5,356. Cariann Bradford had 3,788 votes.
There were two candidates for each of three constable elections in the county.
In Precinct 1, incumbent Shawn Mayfield received 2,443 votes, while David Rogers had 1,116.
Jason Johnson and Ernesto Zepeda ran in Precinct 2, with Johnson garnering 3,262 votes, while Zepeda had 548. Keith Stephens and Matt Woodall faced off in Precinct 3. Woodall had 1,717 votes, Stephens received 1,163.
In the Democratic presidential primary, Joseph Biden took the lead among voters in Kaufman County. He had 2,341 votes, followed by Bernie Sanders with 1,482, Michael Bloomberg with 814, and Elizabeth Warren with 431. For the U.S. senate nomination, Royce West won with 1,785 Democratic votes, followed by M.J. Hegar with 995. In the U.S. representative race, Carolyn Salter, the only candidate on the ballot, took 4,908 votes.
President Donald Trump took almost all of the 14,922 votes cast for president in the Republican primary, earning 13,748 votes. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn handily took the county primary vote, with 10,451 ballots cast for him. U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden garnered 12,447 votes in the Republican primary for District 5, while Don Hill had 2,268.
