County offices and courts move to new justice center

The new Kaufman County Justice Center is located at 1902 US Hwy. 175 in Kaufman and will be open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Handicap parking is available in front of the building. The facility will be open for business starting Jan. 3, 2023.

 The Kaufman Herald/Bailey Daniels

All offices and courts currently located inside the Historic Courthouse on the downtown square in Kaufman at 100 W Mulberry Street moved to the new Kaufman County Justice Center at 1902 US Highway 175 in Kaufman on Dec. 19.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, the downtown courthouse closed to the public and all operations began moving to the Justice Center. There are still considerable moving operations inside the downtown Courthouse so in-person business will become virtual until the move and the holidays are complete. Some offices will continue to operate virtually during those dates/times. Schedules and operations during this time will be determined by each department head so if you have County business, or have court appointments, please call the main number at

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.