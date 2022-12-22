County offices and courts move to new justice center

All offices and courts currently located inside the Historic Courthouse on the downtown square in Kaufman at 100 W Mulberry Street moved to the new Kaufman County Justice Center at 1902 US Highway 175 in Kaufman on Dec. 19.
Beginning at 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, the downtown courthouse closed to the public and all operations began moving to the Justice Center. There are still considerable moving operations inside the downtown Courthouse so in-person business will become virtual until the move and the holidays are complete. Some offices will continue to operate virtually during those dates/times. Schedules and operations during this time will be determined by each department head so if you have County business, or have court appointments, please call the main number at
If you have business with any of the courts, please contact the appropriate court coordinator for hours of operation.
On Dec. 27, employees assigned to the Justice Center will report to their new offices in the Justice Center, but the building will not be open to the public, to allow the departments to get established. On Jan. 3, the Justice Center will open to the public for the first time.
Offices that will be relocating include the County Judge, 86th District Court — offices and courtroom, 422nd District Court — offices and courtroom, County Court at Law — offices and courtroom, County Court at Law 2 — offices and courtroom, District Attorney, Public Defender, District Clerk, County Clerk, Ceremonial Courtroom, Jury Assembly Rooms, Public Law Library, Court-Related Holding and Security and the Grand Jury/Mediation Space.
The Justice Center Expansion is still under construction adjacent to the new Justice Center. Offices that will occupy the 25,000 sq. ft. expansion will include Precincts 1 and 4 Commissioners’ Offices, Precincts 1 and 4 Constables' Offices and Adult Probation.
The estimated completion date for the new Kaufman County Justice Center is set for late summer or early fall of 2023.
