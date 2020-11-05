The Kaufman County Citizen’s Monument Commission held its final meeting Tuesday, Oct. 27. The committee found the majority of surveyed county residents were in favor of the courthouse monument, depicting a Confederate soldier, staying in place.
The Kaufman County Citizen’s Monument Commission (KCCMC), made up of 14 members, has worked to collect data pertaining to the monument. In preparation for the committee’s final meeting, a survey of residents was conducted.
“We discussed the outcome of all of the emails, surveys, and speakers,” stated committee member Jim Thompson of Kaufman. Committee members agreed unanimously to turn that information over to the Kaufman County Commissioners Court. “We don’t have decision-making powers,” Thompson added. The final committee gathering was a public meeting centered around the discussion of collected data.
Of the 534 county residents who participated in the survey, 346 selected no change in the statue’s current position. These numbers were reported by meeting attendee Kari Rough.
The commission’s co-chairs and secretary said they will attend the upcoming Nov. 10 commissioners’ meeting. They said they hope the information they gathered will help the commissioners make an informed decision about the future fate of the monument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.