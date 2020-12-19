KINGSVILLE - As COVID-19 continues to impact celebrations and get-togethers, Texas A&M University-Kingsville produced its third virtual commencement. Graduates included Christopher Neal of Kaufman, who received a bachelor of science degree.
The administration at Texas A&M-Kingsville did not want their graduating seniors tomiss the pomp and circumstance that surrounds commencement, so students were honored with a virtual ceremony on Dec. 11. The commencement activities can be seen on link at https://www.tamuk.edu/commencement.
