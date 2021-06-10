Kaufman Fresh Market will host small businesses and vendors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.
Vendors will sell fresh produce, skin care products, baked goods, art work, shirts, handmade cards and more. There will also be food trucks, children’s activities, and live music performed by The Sunshiners.
The fresh market is open the second and fourth Saturday of every month, weather permitting, at 113 E. Grove St. in Kaufman.
Latham Bakery and Kindred Market opened on the square on June 8. Temporary opening hours for Latham Bakery are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Kindred Market is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until further notice.
Join The Helping Angels of Kaufman and artist Brenda McDougall of Art By Alcohol Ink from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Craft Cork & Keg on Kaufman Square for her new exhibit, Painting In Puddles.
Tickets for the show are $35 and include charcuterie board appetuzers and a selection of Texas wines and craft beer. To purchase tickets, visit www.ccandk.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.