Kaufman Christian School hosted an auction on Feb. 19 to raise funds for the school. The theme of the auction was “All aboard the KCS Express” with train depot decorations throughout the venue. The event sold out with approximately 280 guests in attendance.
Entertainment was provided by Kelli Satterwhite, Jana Murrey, and Rebecca Pugh who sang "Chattanooga Choo Choo", KCS students who sang two songs, and KCS faculty and staff who lip-synced and danced to Midnight Train to Georgia by Gladys Knight and the Pips.
There were 240 items in the silent auction and 14 items in the live auction, in which there was an abundance of fierce bidding. Auctioneers for the night were Trent Ward and Clark Terry.
After expenses, the school raised $55,712 to put back into KCS.
