At 1:26 p.m. on Nov. 19, the Terrell volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a major crash on FM 148 north of FM 987. Dispatch advised that there was major damage and critical injuries. A helicopter was placed on standby.
Firefighters arrived eight minutes later to find numerous vehicles all over the road. One truck and trailer suffered catastrophic damage, another truck and trailer was heavily damaged, and a third truck was damaged but drivable.
Two patients were removed from the vehicles and placed in the care of EMS, one patient was flown out by helicopter, and one transported via ground to a Dallas trauma center for further treatment.
FM 148 was closed in both directions for the duration of the incident to allow the Department of Public Safety to investigate and for the wreckers to remove all of the vehicles.
The first responder units cleared the scene and reopened FM 148 at 3:52 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.