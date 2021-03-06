There will be a municipal election in Kaufman on May 1.
The deadline for applications for a place on the ballot was on Feb. 12.
The city received one application for mayor from incumbent Jeff Jordan. As for the three open city council seats, four applications were received. Incumbents Matt Phillips, Patty Patterson, and Carole Aga will run to retain their council seats. Additionally, Carolyn S. Nieto will run for an open seat on the council.
