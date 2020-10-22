RelyOn Credit Union had a record loan month in September, funding more than $4 million in loans, with nearly 65% of those loan for residents of Kaufman County.
“Loan growth is a positive measure of growth for our credit union, but the bigger picture here is the number of Kaufman County residents whose lives we impacted,” said Sarah Spooner, president and CEO of RelyOn Credit Union. “Our goal is to make a positive difference for the people in the communities we serve. In this instance, we gave them access to money they may not have been able to access somewhere else.”
RelyOn has been serving Kaufman County with financial products and services for more than 17 years. This year, RelyOn actively supported the community through the pandemic with more than $13,000 in monetary donations and scholarships, 200 lunches served to Texas Health Presbyterian and Dallas Medical Center workers, 140 pies to Silver Springs Forney retirement center and hundreds of goody bags and gift cards to healthcare workers, postal workers, police and firefighters.
RelyOn also has actively partnered with Kaufman County organizations like The Center, the Kaufman and Forney Chambers of Commerce, The Genesis Center, Forney ISD and Uplift Schools. The credit union provides both volunteer hours and financial support.
“The communities we serve are built by people,” Spooner said. “We believe strongly in social responsibility because we would not be here without those people. That includes service in the community and the services we provide within our facilities. RelyOn Credit Union is proud to provide loans and other services to our members, especially when theyimprove people’s lives.
”RelyOn has funded nearly 1,400 loans since January, mostly auto loans.
RelyOn Credit Union is a local, not-for-profit credit union with approximately 6,800 member-owners in Kaufman and Dallas counties.
