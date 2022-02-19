Trinity Valley Community College has three students at the Texas Community College Band Directors Association two-year college all-state band performance.
“We are proud of our band students and the band program here at TVCC under the direction of Jeff DuBose,” Band Coordinator Tim Samples said.
Zak McCain is a student of Samples, Matthew Crawford is a student of Michael Matchael and Timmy Smith is a member of the Jazz Band, under the direction of DuBose.
The three students will perform as members of the All-State Symphonic Band and All-State Jazz Band on Feb. 12.
McCain will be playing trumpet, Crawford will be playing clarinet in the Symphonic band and Smith will be playing trumpet in the Jazz Band.
The event is part of the Texas Music Educators Convention.
