Several youth from the Kaufman and Scurry-Rosser area are winners from the Calf Scramble at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
4-H and FFA youth competed for certificates to purchase a breeding animal to show at next year’s San Antonio Stock Show. Throughout the year, the winners complete reports on specific topics such as animal selection, animal care, nutrition, and other topics.
Local winners are Jacob Hines and Caleb Hines of Kaufman FFA, Bryce and Baylee Hardy of Scurry-Rosser FFA, Tyler Buchanan of Kaufman FFA and Jacob Crawford of Kaufman County 4H.
The stock show and rodeo were held Feb. 6-23, with an estimated 1.9 million visitors. More information is at sarodeo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.