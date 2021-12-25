Members of the Scurry-Rosser FFA chapter traveled to Crandall on Nov. 8 to compete in the District Leadership Development Events.
Students began the statewide-tournament in 13 different events which focus on creating situations for members to demonstrate their abilities in public speaking, decision making, communication, and their knowledge of agriculture and the FFA organization.
Scurry-Rosser FFA placed third in radio broadcasting, third in public relations, third in junior greenhand quiz, ninth in senior creed speaking, and fifth in junior greenhand creed speaking contest. Team members included: Henslee McWhorter, Aiden Dinning, Hayden Hamel, Sadie Baugas, Ashton Tarpley, Alecia Morvan, Audrey Burgess, Baylee Hardy, Brandon O’Hara and Adam Evans.
