The second of a series of ribbon cutting ceremonies for road projects in Precinct 3 was conducted on Dec. 21 for County Road 243. The ribbon cutting was held at The Sand Box, Terrell Sand and Recycling at 8420 County Road 243. Speakers at the ribbon cutting were County Judge Hal Richards, Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Barber, Terrell Mayor Rick Carmona and Terrell Chamber of Commerce President Carlton Tidwell.
The $1.9 million, 4.4-mile project involved the complete reconstruction of the road from SH 205 all the way to County Road 249 along with some much-needed flood control.
This project is one of nearly 70 projects that were included in the 2019 Bond Election in which voters approved approximately $104 million for county transportation projects.
