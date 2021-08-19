August 8
E Grove St - Medical Emergency
FM 1836 - Medical Emergency
Ola Rd - Medical Emergency
Houston and 34 Bypass - Accident with Injury
Nottingham - Medical Emergency
August 9
Ed Hall Drive Near Hospital - 2 Vehicle Accident
S Shannon - Medical Emergency
Austin Drive - Medical Emergency
E Hwy 175 - Medical Emergency
N Washington - Medical Emergency
Hwy 175 Near Washington - Accident
August 10
S Shannon - Medical Emergency
Ed Hall Drive near Hospital - Vehicle Accident
Cates Drive - Medical Emergency
August 11
FM 2860 - Medical Emergency
River Oak Drive - Storage Building Fire
S Jefferson - Medical Emergency
Off of Fair Road - Way back in pasture, Tractor and hay field fire with 2 fatalities. Appears tractor caught fire and 2 males were overcome by fire and died. County Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshals with KSO working scene for investigation.
Cates Drive - Medical Emergency
August 12
E 6th - Medical Emergency
E 4th St - Medical Emergency
Fair Road - Hay Fire
Fair St - Medical Emergency
River Oak - Gas Investigation
E 10th - Medical Emergency
S Wilson - Medical Emergency
August 13
Nottingham - Medical Emergency
Hwy 175 near turn around bridge - Vehicle Accident
S Washington - Vehicle Accident
Jackson and 4th - Vehicle Accident
Cr 103 - Fire Alarm
Old Kemp Hwy - Medical Emergency
August 14
E Mulberry - Vehicle Accident
E 9th - Medical Emergency
Crandall FD - Fill in
Hwy 175 and Golfing Green - Vehicle Accident
Hwy 175 and 243 - Vehicle Accident with Injury
Hwy 175 and 243 - Vehicle Accident
Hwy 34 and CR 139 - Vehicle Accident
August 15
W 8th St - Medical Emergency
W 2nd St - Medical Emergency
Terrell Hwy - Medical Emergency
Lee St - Fire Alarm
August 16
Terrell Hwy - Medical Emergency
Elizabeth St - Medical Emergency
Vista Lane - Medical Emergency
S Washington - Medical Emergency
S Houston - Medical Emergency
Millennium Drive - Medical Emergency
E Hickory - Medical Emergency
FM 2451 - Call to assist Scurry VFD with Structure Fire. Mobile Home on fire with 1 fatality. County Fire Marshal and KSO working scene, KFD assisted with manpower and water supply.
Dellis St - Medical Emergency
