August 8 

E Grove St - Medical Emergency

FM 1836 - Medical Emergency

Ola Rd - Medical Emergency

Houston and 34 Bypass - Accident with Injury

Nottingham - Medical Emergency

August 9 

Ed Hall Drive Near Hospital - 2 Vehicle Accident

S Shannon - Medical Emergency

Austin Drive - Medical Emergency

E Hwy 175 - Medical Emergency

N Washington - Medical Emergency 

Hwy 175 Near Washington - Accident

August 10 

S Shannon - Medical Emergency

Ed Hall Drive near Hospital - Vehicle Accident

Cates Drive - Medical Emergency

August 11 

FM 2860 - Medical Emergency

River Oak Drive - Storage Building Fire 

S Jefferson - Medical Emergency

Off of Fair Road - Way back in pasture, Tractor and hay field fire with 2 fatalities. Appears tractor caught fire and 2 males were overcome by fire and died. County Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshals with KSO working scene for investigation.

Cates Drive - Medical Emergency 

August 12 

E 6th - Medical Emergency

E 4th St - Medical Emergency

Fair Road - Hay Fire 

Fair St - Medical Emergency

River Oak - Gas Investigation

E 10th - Medical Emergency

S Wilson - Medical Emergency

August 13 

Nottingham - Medical Emergency

Hwy 175 near turn around bridge - Vehicle Accident

S Washington - Vehicle Accident

Jackson and 4th - Vehicle Accident

Cr 103 - Fire Alarm

Old Kemp Hwy - Medical Emergency

August 14 

E Mulberry - Vehicle Accident

E 9th - Medical Emergency

Crandall FD - Fill in 

Hwy 175 and Golfing Green - Vehicle Accident 

Hwy 175 and 243 - Vehicle Accident with Injury

Hwy 175 and 243 - Vehicle Accident

Hwy 34 and CR 139 - Vehicle Accident

August 15 

W 8th St - Medical Emergency

W 2nd St - Medical Emergency

Terrell Hwy - Medical Emergency

Lee St - Fire Alarm

August 16 

Terrell Hwy - Medical Emergency

Elizabeth St - Medical Emergency

Vista Lane - Medical Emergency

S Washington - Medical Emergency

S Houston - Medical Emergency

Millennium Drive - Medical Emergency

E Hickory - Medical Emergency

FM 2451 - Call to assist Scurry VFD with Structure Fire. Mobile Home on fire with 1 fatality. County Fire Marshal and KSO working scene, KFD assisted with manpower and water supply.

Dellis St - Medical Emergency

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.