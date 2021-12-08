As you deck the halls this holiday season, be fire smart. A small fire that spreads to a Christmas tree can grow large very quickly.
Christmas Trees
• Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched.
• Before placing the tree in the stand, cut two inches off from the base of the trunk.
• Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source such as fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.
• Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.
• Be sure to add water daily to the tree stand.
If using a real tree, discard of it after Christmas or when it begins to get dry. Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home. Check with your local community to find a recycling program to properly discard your tree.
Lighting
• Use lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.
• Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.
• Read light manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect safely.
• Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.
• Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.
• Bring outdoor electrical lights inside after the holidays to prevent hazards and make them last longer.
Holiday decorating
• Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.
• Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.
• Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.
• Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.
• Keep decorations away from windows and doors.
Holiday Entertaining
• Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your home fire escape plan.
• Keep children and pets away from lit candles.
• Keep matches and lighters up high in a locked cabinet.
• Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.
• Ask smokers to smoke outside. Remind smokers to keep their smoking materials with them so young children do not touch them.
• Provide large, deep ashtrays for smokers. Wet cigarette butts with water before discarding.
Holiday cooking
• Keep an eye on what you fry. Most cooking fires start when someone is frying food.
• Always keep an eye on what you are cooking. Fires start when the heat is too high; if you see any smoke or the grease starts to boil, turn the burner off.
• Make sure you are awake and alert when cooking. Alcohol and some drugs can make you sleepy and can make cooking hazardous when the contents are in your body.
• Wear short sleeves or roll them up while cooking with heat so they don’t catch on fire.
• Make sure children and pets stay at least three feet away from a hot stove.
• Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove so no one can bump or pull them over.
• Move things that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains.
Additional safety measures
Every home should have working smoke detectors in each bedroom and in hallways outside bedrooms (a working fire extinguisher is also suggested). It is also important that each family member knows the household fire plan in the event the family needs to evacuate due to a fire.
For more fire safety info visit NFPA, FEMA or Red Cross.
Please heed these safety tips from our family at Kaufman Fire Rescue and we wish you a safe and wonderful Christmas and New Year. If you didn’t attend the festivities that happened over the weekend on The Square, you missed out! It was so good to see our community out interacting with one another during this holiday season. From the vendors to the lighted parade, it was a great day to be in Kaufman.
I absolutely love Christmas! Everything about this time of year makes me so happy. I love that I get to spend lots of time with my family rather than being caught in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Recently, I’ve spent many evenings watching Seinfeld with my mom and getting to experience the best laughs.
Fun fact: I was named after Elaine Benes because my parents loved her wit and sense of humor. I can attest that I am very much like Elaine Benes…I think she would be especially proud of my exaggeration and jokes.
Something else that I love about the holidays, as I am sure many of you do as well, is the lights that illuminate throughout the town and through the neighborhoods. I enjoy driving home when it’s dark out just so I can look at all the lights along the way while I play my Christmas music. When I look at the lights now, they take me back to a time when I was just a little girl and my parents would take my brother and I on a drive around town to see everyone’s lights. We would get dressed in our cozy pajamas and bring hot chocolate along the ride. I remember the awe and wonder that would overcome my thoughts as I peered out the window matching each light glimmer and twinkle. I am glad I get to continue seeing these lights, and some of the same lights from my childhood, while I hold a different perspective and mindset. Yet, I still contain the awe and wonder like I once did when I was a little girl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.