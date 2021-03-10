The Scurry-Rosser Mighty Wildcat Band recorded straight ones, the top score, at the annual University Interscholastic League sight reading and concert competition on March 3 at Canton High School. This was the first time the band received straight ones in school history.
The fall semester was a disappointing one for the SRHS band, and director of bands Paul Martin, after they were unable to perform at the U.I.L. marching competition due to a COVID-19 breakout among students.
“It was a bummer,” said Martin. “We feel like we would have brought home sweepstakes this year, but were unable to march.”
The SRHS band members responded admirably this spring by working hard and earning the highest judging score possible at U.I.L. sight reading and concert.
“These kids have been resilient all year with everything that’s been thrown at them,” said Martin. “Every student had to contribute and every student stepped up to the plate. It was well earned and I’m super proud of them.”
Martin is in his second year serving as director of bands for SRISD.
Additionally, the SRHS band program brought home six first division scores from the U.I.L. solo and ensemble competition on Feb. 27. Among them was senior Jacie Gray, who advanced to the state competition for oboe performance.
Congratulations, Scurry-Rosser Mighty Wildcat Band!
