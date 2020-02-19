On Thursday, Feb. 13, Monday Elementary hosted its Love of Learning Night, which featured games, activities and a “living wax museum” created by the fifth grade students. The wax museum started out as a book report on the student's chosen historical figure. The students then conducted additional research to help bring their historical figure to life.
Dress in period costume, the students portray their subjects in a short presentation.
