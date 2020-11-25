KHS Robotics competed in November with the Robotics Dallas B.E.S.T hub in hopes to move on to state competition where they will then compete for the UIL State championship.
B.E.S.T is experimenting with the use of micro-robotics to isolate infected cells from others and apply localized vaccines to slow or stop the spread. The challenge was to create a robot that would simulate a nanorobot and be able to perform these tasks in a game field set up.
The season began by creating a company and designing what a robot can do to respond to the B.E.S.T robotics’ proposal.
The company name is NanoGuard and the robot is named N.E.S.S.I.E, which stands for "Nano Epidemiologist Saving Souls in Epidemics." NanoGuard’s mission is to serve customers and the community with innovative solutions to fight infectious diseases and prevent global outbreaks.
Kaufman Robotics teams are trying to provide an expedited solution for testing, isolating, and vaccinating possibly infected cells, to stop the spread of infection, and to keep our communities safe.
Kaufman took second in the B.E.S.T award, the game award and the marketing award, so the team now advances to the state UIL competition.
Devn Wink of Kaufman was named outstanding student in the competition. Steven Buckholtz was named outstanding robotics teacher.
Last year, KHS Robotics was ranked second at the UIL State Championships. They were also 2nd in the nation.
This year’s team members are Elly Bacus, Kylie Ballard, Madison Burge, Kaleel Combs, Camila Coronado, Kenya Escareno, Elaine Frosch, Amanda Hasbell, Kaci Horton, Lizeth Leyva, Ivan Lozano, Elizabeth Monzingo, Newton Reeves, Alexiss Renteria, Victor Renteria and Devn Wink. Team sponsors are Karen James and Steven Bucholtz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.