After offices relocated to the Kaufman County Justice Center in December, the county has been eager to learn the fate of the historic courthouse in downtown Kaufman. On Jan. 9, the county commissioners held a workshop meeting to start discussing building renovations. Though plans are not yet official, the current discussion at time of press is to relocate some of the county records offices back to the historic courthouse after renovations are complete.
One goal of moving county records back to the downtown courthouse is to alleviate some of the traffic coming through the justice center. The new facility, while spacious, has already encountered issues with available parking. Between the number of employees and the ability to hold multiple court sessions at once, jurors, employees and community members alike are struggling to park their vehicles in order to enter the facility. The increased traffic is also causing wait times to pass through security. By moving county records to a location that does not require security checks, the community would have hassle-free public access.
“There’s no reason to put more people into a crowded situation traffic-wise,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike Hunt. “That brand new building out there is beautiful, we’d love for people to see it, but traffic is going to be an issue and it’s going to take time to solve those problems.”
Another concern voiced by the commissioners was the newfound lack of business for storefronts downtown.
“It’s important for the downtown merchants to have people here to support their business,” said County Judge Jakie Allen.
By directing the community back to the downtown square, the commissioners hope to restore some business back to local restaurants and retailers.
The biggest struggle the commissioners face in this renovation is preserving the courthouse as a historical monument. The courthouse, built in 1956, is protected by the Texas Historical Commission (THC). The THC is dedicated to historic preservation in the state of Texas. Under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the county must abide by state laws and policies before making significant alterations to any protected facility.
The commissioners intend to prioritize updating the building’s systems before reconstructing offices.
“As far as the heart of the building goes, I think electrical, HVAC and plumbing is really important,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Barber. “Another thing I find important is figuring out who is going to occupy this building. Those folks need to be involved in this process.”
The county commissioners hope to finish courthouse renovations by the end of 2023.
