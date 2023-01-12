After offices relocated to the Kaufman County Justice Center in December, the county has been eager to learn the fate of the historic courthouse in downtown Kaufman. On Jan. 9, the county commissioners held a workshop meeting to start discussing building renovations. Though plans are not yet official, the current discussion at time of press is to relocate some of the county records offices back to the historic courthouse after renovations are complete.

One goal of moving county records back to the downtown courthouse is to alleviate some of the traffic coming through the justice center. The new facility, while spacious, has already encountered issues with available parking. Between the number of employees and the ability to hold multiple court sessions at once, jurors, employees and community members alike are struggling to park their vehicles in order to enter the facility. The increased traffic is also causing wait times to pass through security. By moving county records to a location that does not require security checks, the community would have hassle-free public access.

