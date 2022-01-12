The Kaufman Lady Lions soccer team won their 2022 season opener by a count of 4-3 over Garland Naaman Forest on Jan. 3 at Garland Naaman Forest High School.
The goals in this game for Kaufman were scored by Maya Esquivel (two goals), Amy Gonzalez, and Alaina Overcamp. Also, Esquivel and Kimberly Beckendorf registered assists in this game. Finally, goalkeeper Linda Palacios had a major impact on this game with nine big saves.
