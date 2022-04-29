Members of the Scurry-Rosser FFA chapter traveled to various locations across North Texas, to compete in district Career Development Events.
Career Development Events (CDEs) build on what is learned in agricultural classes and encourage members to put their knowledge into practice. More than 13,150 students began the statewide tournament in 28 different events which reflect classroom instruction in basic technical, leadership, interpersonal and teamwork skills.
Scurry-Rosser FFA placed first in Ag Mechanics, first in wildlife, second in the applied Ag engineering, and first in the tractor technician. Individually, Bryce Hardy placed third highest and Sigi Gomez placed ninth highest individual in the Ag Mechanics CDE contest, and the team received banners.
Team members included were Bryce Hardy, Jr. Berryhill, Sigi Gomez, Ty Brogdon, Lucas Kilgore, and Cain Widener.
The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 137,500 active FFA members. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real- world experiences through local, state and national competitions. For more information about the Texas FFA Association, visit www.mytexasffa.org.
