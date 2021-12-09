The Kaufman O.P. Norman Junior High band had 43 students compete at the All-Region Band contest. Students have spent the last couple of months learning two different etudes along with their scales. Last week they performed this music for a panel of judges.
This was the first time that any of these students have competed in this contest. Out of the 43 Kaufman students, 25 of the kids made the band. Congratulations to the following students on this incredible accomplishment!
Yunuem Palacios (seventh grade) placed 10th overall and received second chair concert band flute.
Samantha Sustaita (eighth grade) placed 11th overall and received third chair concert band flute.
Alexander Hancock (eighth grade) placed13th overall and received fifth chair concert band flute.
Huy Ta (eighth grade) placed second overall and received second chair symphonic band bassoon.
George Jimenez (eighth grade) placed 10th overall and received 10th chair symphonic band clarinet
Stephany Amaya (eighth grade) placed 19th overall and received seventh chair concert band clarinet.
Layla Llamas (seventh grade) placed 20th overall and received eighth chair concert band clarinet.
Yahel Lopez (seventh grade) placed 21st overall and received ninth chair concert band clarinet.
Devon Trujillo (seventh grade) placed 22nd overall and received 10th chair concert band clarinet.
Rylie Higle (seventh grade) placed second overall and received second chair symphonic band Bass Clarinet.
Lauren Buickerood (eighth grade) placed first overall and received first chair symphonic band Alto Saxophone.
Stephanie Perdomo (seventh grade) placed seventh overall and received first chair Concert band Alto Saxophone.
Travis Moody (eighth grade) placed fifth overall and received second chair concert band Tenor Saxophone.
Baron Bryan (seventh grade) placed second overall and received second chair concert band Bari Saxophone.
Daniel Gregory (eighth grade) placed second overall and received second chair symphonic band Trumpet.
Cade Horn (seventh grade) placed 21st overall and received 11th chair concert band Trumpet.
Yulain Palacios (seventh grade) placed first overall and received first chair symphonic band French Horn.
Peyton Memmer (seventh grade) placed seventh overall and received first chair concert band French Horn.
Giselle Mojica (seventh grade) placed 12th overall and received fifth chair concert band Trombone.
Zuleyma Martinez (seventh grade) placed 13th overall and received sixth chair concert band Trombone.
Aidan Garcia (eighth grade) placed 14th overall and received seventh chair concert band Trombone.
Luke Taylor (seventh grade) placed fourth overall and received fourth chair symphonic band Euphonium.
Michael Solomon (eighth grade) placed fifth overall and received fifth chair symphonic band Tuba.
Enzo Puga (seventh grade) placed ninth overall and received fourth chair concert band Tuba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.