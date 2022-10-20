Museum program will examine history of 1911 automatic pistol

Soldiers used the 1911 automatic pistol for 74 years while serving in the U.S. military.

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum

The 1911 semi-automatic pistol was used by all branches of the U.S. military from 1911 until 1985.

Two representatives from the Dallas Arms Collectors Association, David Reynolds and Bill Crawley, will cover the development, history and collecting of the pistol at the No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum. They also will review the mechanics/operational characteristics of the weapon and bring examples for display.

