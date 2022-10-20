Museum program will examine history of 1911 automatic pistol

The 1911 semi-automatic pistol was used by all branches of the U.S. military from 1911 until 1985.
Two representatives from the Dallas Arms Collectors Association, David Reynolds and Bill Crawley, will cover the development, history and collecting of the pistol at the No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum. They also will review the mechanics/operational characteristics of the weapon and bring examples for display.
“The 1911 Sidearm of Two World Wars” is the title of the museum’s Oct. 27 program that is free and open to the public. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the museum, located at 119 Silent Wings Blvd. in Terrell.
Reynolds, an aircraft technician for more than 40 years, has spent more than 20 years as a collector of historic military firearms and accessories. He serves on the board of the Historic Firearms Collector Association and is also a member of the Garand Collectors Association.
Crawley collects pre-and post-Civil War firearms and his military service was spent as a gunner’s mate and armorer in the U.S. Coast Guard. He received a nursing degree from Baylor College of Medicine and worked as an emergency room nurse for 30 years. He also did custom repair work on 1911s for local police department SWAT teams.
“Museum visitors always enjoy the gun collection on loan to us by the family of our late board member, Jim Evans,” explained Patrick Hotard, executive director of the training school museum. “ While Jim’s collection includes a wide variety of weapons, this program will explain how and why specific weapons were developed by the military in response to changing needs.”
For more information about this and other programs, visit www.bftmuseum.org or call (972) 551-1122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.