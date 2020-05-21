Brookshire Brothers is joining with its customers to get food to those who’ve lost jobs and income due to COVID-19.
Brookshire Brothers shoppers can donate $1, $3, or $5 during checkout to help local food pantries assist those in need. Brookshire Brothers will match every dollar its customers donate up to $100,000. The money customers give in each Brookshire Brothers or David’s store, as well as the company’s matching funds, will be distributed in that town to nonprofits or food pantries providing hunger relief.
With school out, tens of thousands of children miss meals daily due to lack of resources. Families that were already struggling, as well as thousands recently affected by job loss or furloughs, are finding it even more difficult to put food on the table. Local food pantries help respond to those immediate needs.
Together Brookshire Brothers and its shoppers can lend a hand for hunger relief. More information is at www.brookshirebrothers.com
