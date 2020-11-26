The Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus, along with Council 11721 of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Kaufman, donated a new sonogram machine to the Life Talk Pregnancy Center in Plano. The donation was made on Nov. 4.
The Knights thank all the people who supported the Council during their annual fish fry dinners that made the donation possible. “We pray that you will continue to support us when we are able to continue with our fundraising activities,” the Knights said while making the donation.
