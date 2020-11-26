A

Shown presenting checks to Life Talk Center Director Melissa Weber are District Deputy Robert Repka, left, and Grand Knight Billy Littleton on the right. Accompanying them to make the presentation in the picture is Father Jet Garcia, pastor of Saint Ann’s Catholic Church.

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy photo

The Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus, along with Council 11721 of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Kaufman, donated a new sonogram machine to the Life Talk Pregnancy Center in Plano. The donation was made on Nov. 4. 

The Knights thank all the people who supported the Council during their annual fish fry dinners that made the donation possible. “We pray that you will continue to support us when we are able to continue with our fundraising activities,” the Knights said while making the donation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.