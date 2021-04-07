Kaufman County is giving half of a lot in Harmony Estates to the City of Kaufman for storm drainage improvements.
The commissioners court approved the deed transfer to the city at its April 6 meeting.
The property went into foreclosure and county ownership, Kaufman City Manager Mike Slye said at the meeting.
The city requested the deed to the property to install storm drainage improvements and will maintain the property, Slye said. The deed transfer was unanimously approved by the commissioners in a 4-0 vote.
In other action, the commissioners approved:
• an interlocal agreement with the City of Terrell for $6.45 million in county funding for streets, roads and drainage projects.
• $1.68 million for engineering in the Helms Trail area to expand four miles of a two-lane rural highway to a four-lane divided highway near Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 80.
The court also approved three contracts with TexasBit for road construction throughout Kaufman County.
