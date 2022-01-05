truck

The gasoline/diesel tanker lays on the side of FM 1565 as first responders prepare to remidiate the fuel spilled on the road before removing the tanker from the scene.

 

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy Photo

The Terrell Volunteer Firefighters responded to the scene of a gasoline/diesel tanker crash and hazmat spill that occurred on FM 1565 just inside Hunt County. The Union Valley Fire Department was also on the scene for assistance. The driver of the vehicle was removed and transported. Hazmat and heavy wrecker crews were on scene following the removal of the driver to remediate the spilled fuel and to remove the truck and trailer.

 

