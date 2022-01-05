The Terrell Volunteer Firefighters responded to the scene of a gasoline/diesel tanker crash and hazmat spill that occurred on FM 1565 just inside Hunt County. The Union Valley Fire Department was also on the scene for assistance. The driver of the vehicle was removed and transported. Hazmat and heavy wrecker crews were on scene following the removal of the driver to remediate the spilled fuel and to remove the truck and trailer.
