Seniors attending Scurry-Rosser High School can breathe a sigh of relief – the district has announced plans to hold a formal graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 4. The ceremony will be held at the Wildcat Stadium, located on the Scurry-Rosser High School campus. Gates will open at 7 p.m., and the ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. No rehearsals will be permitted.
Crandall High School will follow up on Friday, June 5, with an event at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, extra precautions must be taken to reduce the risk of potentially spreading illness. Though seniors are excited to receive a formal graduation, both local, and state guidelines must be adhered to during the event. As a result, students and guests will be screened via questioning for symptoms of COVID-19 before entering, and attendees must not have made contact with a confirmed case of the virus in the last 14 days. Scurry-Rosser seniors will be allowed to invite up to 10 guests to the event, where they will be seated within one of two pre-marked squares assigned to each student; each square may contain up to five attendees. In a letter to seniors, Crandall ISD said attendance will be limited, but has not announced a set number of guests.
For those unable to attend in Scurry, the event will be live streamed on social media to watch from home. A link to the live stream will be shared on the Scurry-Rosser ISD website (https://www.scurry-rosser.com/) a week beforehand.
Crandall also will show the ceremonly online and will announce the link shortly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.