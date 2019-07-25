There were a number of horses involved in the Fourth of July parade in Kaufman during the Red, White and Boom event earlier this month. But as far as Emma Kersey-Doherty is concerned, one of them was truly something special.
Doherty has spent her entire life with horses, starting from early childhood. But it wasn’t until recently that she became interested in becoming a breeder.
“Until recent years, I had little interest in breeding,” Doherty said. I felt that there were many horses in the world in need of homes, and didn’t see the appeal in creating more.”
That all changed about a year ago when Doherty met Dartagnan SBA, who she affectionately calls “Dart.” Doherty purchased Dart as a 12-month-old yearling from a family-owned boutique breeder Stella Bella Arabians in Aubrey, Texas. And according to Doherty, their connection was nearly instantaneous.
“We’ve always known Dart was special,” Doherty said. “After meeting Dart and experiencing all that can be offered by a fantastically bred equine partner, I suddenly understood the desire of my friends to help others create that best friend and lifelong partner, too.”
As an Arabian, Doherty says, Dart was already predispositioned to be friendly and people-oriented. Arabian horses trace their lineage back to living alongside Bedouins in the Middle Eastern deserts where they were often brought into their family’s tents for shelter and security. But Doherty also contends that Dart’s friendliness extends beyond his breed and, particularly, his age.
“It’s somewhat rare to find a two-year-old stallion walking in town parades and posing for pictures with children,” Doherty said. “People are often even more surprised when they notice he is an Arabian. Pair this with him being a very successful show horse, and he’s somewhat of an enigma. I’m proud of Dart as he is a fantastic ambassador for his breed and is helping to demonstrate what great family horses Arabians make. They are, after all, the world’s oldest breed of purebred horse and the original family horse.”
While Dart lives in Kaufman with Doherty where he breeds and relaxes, he isn’t just resting on his laurels; much of Dart’s time is spent training for competitions. In just the last year, he has already competed in a number of different contests cross Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Illinois. In particular, Dart has competed in Hand Trail and Extreme Trail events, which includes working around obstacles to score points, halter competitions, during which judges examine the way he is conformed, and sport horse competitions, which are based on movement and athletic ability.
Though he’s only been competing for about a year, Dart is already no stranger to success. He has already won a number of the Halter competitions and was most recently named Regional Champion: 2-Year-Old Sport Horse Colt in a competition in Springfield, Illinois. But the September competition he’s training for now will be a big step up as it will be Dart’s, and Doherty’s, first national competition.
“I’m both nervous and excited,” Doherty said. “To be able to do this with a horse I am training by myself is amazing and a testament to Dart’s big heart. Dart is the best partner I could ask for. He’s always calm and level-headed and I trust that he will shine for me in the show ring as always.”
But regardless of how things turn out for Dart in September, Doherty is pleased that he has a community like Kaufman to call home. She already has mares booked throughout the U.S. and even Canada to travel to Dart’s Kaufman home for breeding, and she also looks back fondly on the time she and Dart had with community members on the Fourth of July.
“The Fourth of July parade was Dart’s first parade and we had such a great time,” Doherty said. “I loved the atmosphere. There’s nothing like a small town. So many happy, vibrant people and some great kids came to say hello to us. Dart even got to meet and get pet by a Kaufman police officer, which was a great honor. We are proud to be a part of the Kaufman community and looking forward to more parades in the future.”
Although Doherty once had reservations about breeding horses, her experience with Dart has changed her perspective to a new one that she thinks will persist throughout the rest of her life. Not only has it provided her with a new passion, Doherty even suggests that her time with Dart may have even provided her with an entirely new lease on life.
“I’ve often heard that the meaning of life is to find your gift, but the purpose of life is to give it away,” Doherty said. “That’s really how I feel about breeding. Dart has absolutely been my gift. Though I’ve been fortunate to own many great horses over the years, none of them have been quite like Dart. His trust in me is unparalleled. His kindness and eagerness to please and his ability to sense those who want to connect with him, from children at an event to the Fedex guy dropping off our packages shows me he just has a beautiful heart. Loving Dart has enriched my life in so many ways. If Dart’s offspring can do the same for others, then I am truly blessed.
