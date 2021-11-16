Local law enforcement gathered Oct. 25 for the quarterly Kaufman CountyChief's meeting and to hear from Callie Crow of Drew's 27 Chains. After losing her son Drew to a fentanyl overdose in June of 2020, Callie realized that she had to live out Drew’s purpose by spreading the awareness regarding addiction and overdose. Callie partnered with the University of Texas San Antonio Health Sciences Center and many other resources to obtain enough Narcan to give to anyone who wants it.
In 2015, Senate Bill 1462 was passed allowing anyone in the State of Texas to have access to Narcan, carry it and administer it if needed. This same bill also protects against any legal liabilities. Narcan saves lives every single day. It’s easy to administer and can harm absolutely no one, even if given to someone who isn't actively overdosing.
For any questions or inquiries for Callie to share the story of her son and how to prevent overdoses, contact Callie Crow at calliecrow3@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.