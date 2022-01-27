Katie Jouett, a freshman at Kaufman High School, was named 2022 Kaufman County Texas Teen Miss Agriculture USA. In a few weeks, Jouett will submit a number of entries in to specific categories to compete for the state title.
“When I found out I was awarded Miss Kaufman County Texas Agriculture USA, I was filled with so much excitement,” said Jouett.
“Winning this contest is an amazing opportunity that I never expected to fall into my hands. It represents so much more than putting on a dress and taking pictures in a crown. It represents the future of agriculture and our industry.”
Jouett currently serves as the secretary of the 4-H Livestock Club, secretary of the Kaufman 4-H Council, a member of Kaufman Archery, LEO Club, Spanish Club, and participates in Ag Mechanics and the livestock judging team with Kaufman FFA.
Recently Jouett was one of three students to be selected to serve as a Junior Leader at Rodeo Austin. This means that Jouett will be traveling to Austin often to promote agriculture and to volunteer in various capacities at Rodeo Austin.
Jouett enjoys teaching others about livestock — she has helped mentor new 4-H showmen, she has worked with Terrell FFA (last year) on showmanship, and she helped organize a lamb and goat clinic this past fall here in Kaufman.
The event was free to anyone interested, and she invited a representative from Jacoby Feed to present information on food and nutrition. A local feed store, Rancher's Feed in Terrell, attended and provided prizes to attendees. Mr. Patrick Hartley demonstrated how to clip lambs and goats. Several former successful 4-H graduates helped Jouett in teaching younger showmen how to show their animals.
“Being someone who grew up in the Ag industry, I knew this was going to be the perfect opportunity to promote [the industry] and be with such a great organization to do so.”
As the 2022 Kaufman County TX Teen Miss Agriculture, Jouett will be working with children at the county show on Ag Awareness Day. She is happy to make appearances at events or to discuss the importance of Ag awareness with groups or clubs.
