The Texas Department of State Health Services Kaufman (DSHS) field office serves Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall counties. One of the main services the office provides to county residents is low-cost vaccinations to children and adults.
The DSHS office works closely with the Texas Vaccines for Children Program. Together, the clinic is able to offer vaccines at a low-cost to children under certain criteria. “To meet eligibility, the children have to be eligible for participation in Medicaid," explained Lance Brewer, a nurse with the agency. “They can be America-Indian, or Alaskan-native. They can be an uninsured child, or an under-insured child.They can have private health insurance, that doesn’t cover vaccines, or perhaps a specific vaccine.” Brewer went on to state that if any of these eligibility requirements are met, children are able to be seen at the clinic.
Requirements vary for adults looking for vaccinations. “An adult needs to have no health coverage for us to be able to see them,” said Brewer.
The DHSH does not charge for the vaccinations. However, the clinic requests an administration fee of $10 for children and $20 for adults.
The clinic has made adjustments in care amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “During COVID we’re doing everything by appointment only,” stated Brewer. The DSHS office is located at 2525 E. U.S. 175, Kaufman in Kaufman. The clinic is open for patients from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made by calling the main office at 972-932-9160.
