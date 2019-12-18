KHS robotics students take 2nd place at state

The Kaufman High School robotics teams made the trip to Frisco to compete in the BEST robotics/UIL state championship and brought home hardware in two categories.
Competing in the 5A-6A division, the team placed second in robot performance and was first runner up in the championship competition. KHS students competed in timed head-to-head robot matches, engineering documentation and research, marketing presentations and booths, and interviews.
Front row from left to right: Ivan Lozano, Camila Coronado, Victor Renteria, Harrison Lowder, Christine Schroeder, Devn Wink, Jacob Reschke, Marco Guel.
Back Row: Mr. Wiley, Ms. James, Lizeth Leyva, Newton Reeves, Kenya Escareno, Elaine Frosch, Luis Guardado, Jason Copeland, Mr. Bucholtz. Not pictured is Paul Shelton.
