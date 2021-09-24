Congratulations to the first 2021-2022 graduate of Gary Campbell High School, Jakeline Garcia. She has completed all graduation requirements and is graduating a year and a half early. “Wow! Great work, Jakeline, we look forward to watching your future plans unfold,” said Cindy Fowler, Gary Campbell High School principal.
